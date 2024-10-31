Can you name every player to win the Champions League & Copa Libertadores?

Fourteen players in footballing history have won both the Champions League and Copa Libertadores – but how many of them can you name?

In European club football, nothing compares to the Champions League – and the same goes for the Copa Libertadores over in South America.

It’s a huge honour for a player to win just one of these competitions in their career, let alone both, and we’re asking you to name all 14 players lucky enough to have done so.

You’ve got 15 minutes and your clues are the club each player enjoyed success with and the year where they lifted each trophy.

