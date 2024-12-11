Can you name the 10 players to win the Premier League with more than one club?

Ten different footballers have won the Premier League with more than one club. Can you name them?

It’s an achievement that’s rarer than you might think in the modern era, so getting full marks on this one shouldn’t be too difficult.

You’ve got 15 minutes of thinking time to get them all, and we’ve listed the clubs that they won the titles with as your clues. They’re listed in chronological order.

We’re only counting players that officially received a Premier League winner’s medal here, by the way, so there may be some fringe academy youngsters whoswitched clubs that don’t quite make the cut in this quiz.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

