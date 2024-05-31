Can you name every Premier League club’s longest-serving player?

Every Premier League squad seems to go through significant churn these days – but can you name the longest-serving player from each of the 20 clubs that will compete in the 2024-25 season?

You’ve got 15 minutes and you have no clue other than the name of the club. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 14/20.

If this one is just too straightforward, try to name the Premier League-winning captain for every season.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

