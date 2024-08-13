Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals in 2020-21?

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham players were among the Premier League top scorers in 2020-21, but can you name every player to hit double figures that season?

In a season dominated by COVID, with all but the final two rounds of matches played behind closed doors, Manchester City overcame a slow start to regain the title from Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds topped the table on Christmas Day, but a severe injury crisis caused a staggering loss of form at the start of 2021. It took a late charge just to secure a Champions League spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United secured second without ever looking like mounting their own title challenge, while Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard for Thomas Tuchel and ended up in fourth.

Leicester, like the previous year, slipped out of the top four in the final weeks.

At the bottom, Sheffield United, Fulham and West Brom were cut adrift for most of the campaign and fell into the Championship without much fight.

A total of 27 different players scored 10 or more Premier League goals in 2020-21 and we’d like you to name them all. We’ve given you the number of goals and the club each player represented as your clues and 15 minutes to complete the task.

