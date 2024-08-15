Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals in 2022-23?

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United players were among the Premier League top scorers in 2022-23, although the two big-hitters played elsewhere, but can you name every player to hit double figures that season?

It was a season rich with incidents and drama. Manchester City won their third successive league title, overhauling a resurgent Arsenal on the home straight, while Manchester United and Newcastle secured the return of Champions League football.

Liverpool underperformed to finish fifth, while Chelsea and Tottenham endured seasons to forget and finished outside of the European places.

At the other end of the table, all three promoted clubs stayed up meaning established top-flight clubs Leicester and Southampton slipped into the Championship. Leeds United joined them after three years back at the top level.

A total of 22 different players scored 10 or more Premier League goals in 2022-23 and we’d like you to name them all. We’ve given you the number of goals and the club each player represented as your clues and five minutes to complete the task.

