Can you name every Premier League player to be sent off in 2024-25?

There have been a total of 33 players sent off in the Premier League this season, but how many of them can you name?

Of those 33 players who have been shown a red card, three of them have been sent off on more than one occasion.

In order to help you out, we’ve given you the club that each player plays for and how many red cards they have been shown this season.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to get as many names as possible and we’d be seriously impressed if anyone scores 100% on this quiz.

If you fancy another challenge after this, why not try to name the 25 managers with the worst Premier League record?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every highest-scoring FPL player in every season since 2002-03?