Can you name every relegated Premier League manager since 2010-11?

Clubs often change managers on their way out of the Premier League – but how many of those can you remember that were in charge the day relegation was confirmed?

We want to see if you can name every single manager that has been relegated from the Premier League since 2010-11, but you must name the man in charge on the day the team was relegated.

You have 15 minutes to complete our challenge and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is 36/44.

You have 15 minutes to complete our challenge and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is 36/44.

