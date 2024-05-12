Can you name every season when the PL title race has been decided on the final day?

Everybody loves it when the Premier League title race goes down to the wire, but it has only happened on 10 occasions since 1992. Can you name them all?

We’ve given you no clues and only five minutes to complete this task, but any football fan worth their salt would fancy themselves to get a good score here.

And, if this gets you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at naming every club to ever appear in the Premier League.

If you’ve not already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top 40 non-UK goalscorers in Premier League history?