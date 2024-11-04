Can you name every signing Edu made as Arsenal’s sporting director?

Edu worked at Arsenal between 2019 and 2024 – but can you name every player who has been signed during his spell in the role of sporting director?

Several of Arsenal’s best and most important players were signed by Edu as the Gunners were transformed into title contenders.

We’ll back any Gooner to recall all the star names and big-money signings brought in under the former sporting director, but there are a few less high-profile additions that might just stump you.

We’ve given you 15 minutes, and listed all 40 of Edu’s signings as Arsenal sporting director by the year in which they joined the club.

If you’re after another challenge after that, why not try name Arsenal’s top goalscorer from every Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Arsenal’s 25 youngest goalscorers since 2000?

