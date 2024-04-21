Can you name every South American to play for Man Utd in the PL?

Twenty-four different South American players have turned out for Manchester United in the Premier League – but how many can you name?

The Premier League has been home to some brilliant South American players over the years and plenty of them have ended up at Old Trafford.

While some South Americans blossomed into world-class players at United, others became cult heroes to the club supporters for their loyalty and dedication to the cause.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name every South American to play for them in the Premier League and have provided the number of appearances each player made as a clue.

And, once you’re done with this, why not try naming Man Utd’s top 30 goalscorers in Premier League history?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Man Utd’s 25 most expensive sales in history?