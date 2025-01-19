Can you name every South American to score for Liverpool in the Premier League?

Thirteen different South American players have scored in the Premier League for Liverpool – but how many can you name?

The Premier League has been home to some brilliant South American players over the years but, for whatever reason, a large chunk of them have ended up at Anfield.

We’ve given you 10 minutes to name every South American to score for them in the Premier League and have provided the number of goals each player scored as a clue. An asterisk denotes the player in question is still at Anfield.

If this gives you the taste for another challenge, why not try to name every player to wear No. 9 for Liverpool in the Premier League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every African player to represent Liverpool in the Premier League?