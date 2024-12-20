Can you name every Southampton manager in the 21st century?

Southampton have churned through an absurd amount of managers since 2000, but how many of them can you name?

The Saints have gone from mid-table in the Premier League, all the way down to League One before returning to the top division under the management of a staggering 23 permanent and interim bosses.

We’d like you to name them all and you have 15 minutes to do so. Your only clue each manager prowled the touchline on the South Coast and the score to beat from us is 17/23.

