Can you name every Sunderland manager since 2000?

Sunderland have burnt through a lot of managers during the 21st century, but how many of them can you name?

One of English football’s sleeping giants, Sunderland were flying high in the Premier League on January 1 2000 but haven’t hit those heights in the years since.

Relegated from the Premier League on three separate occasions, they’ve even spent four seasons in League One and turned to a variety of different managers to rescue the club from its prolonged slump.

We’d like you to name every Sunderland manager since 2000, including caretakers who have taken charge of a first-team match. There are a whopping 32 names to get and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is 22/32.

