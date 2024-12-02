Can you name every team in the 2024-25 FA Cup Third Round?

The FA Cup Third Round remains – just about – one of the most romantic dates in the English football calendar, but can you name the 64 clubs who will participate at that stage in 2024-25?

Twenty clubs from League One, League Two and the National League will join the big boys from the Premier League and the Championship as the road to Wembley begins in earnest.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to complete this challenge and the only clue you’ve got is the division where each club plays its league football.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, why not have a go at Planet Football’s ultimate FA Cup Quiz which includes 30 questions to stretch your footballing knowledge to the max.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to have won the FA Cup?