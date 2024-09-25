The field for the 2024-25 Europa League league stage is set – but can you name all 36 who will participate in this year’s competition?

This season is the first under the new expanded format, which dispenses with individual groups in favour of the ‘Swiss System’.

Teams from 23 different countries will be present and we’ve given you 15 minutes to name them all. Your only clue is the country where they play their domestic football.

