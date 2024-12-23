Can you name every team that has beaten Pep Guardiola in the Premier League?

Pep Guardiola is unquestionably the most successful manager of his generation – but can you name every team he has lost to in the Premier League since taking charge at Manchester City?

Since arriving at the Etihad in the summer of 2016, Guardiola has generally swept all before him on the way to lifting six league titles.

But the Spaniard has still lost some matches with eye-catching scorelines and that was before their dreadful run in the winter of 2024.

We’d like you to name every team to have beaten Guardiola’s team in the league and you’ve got 15 minutes to do so.

The only clues you have are the season when each defeat occurred, the scoreline and whether City were at home or away.

