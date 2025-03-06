Can you name every team Harry Kane has scored against in the Champions League?

Harry Kane is one of the best goalscorers of his generation, but can you name every club he has netted against in the Champions League?

You’ll need an extensive knowledge of European football to gain full marks on this tough test of your footballing knowledge. This quiz includes goals Kane has scored for both Bayern Munich and Tottenham.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the number of goals Kane scored against each club. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 16/20.

Once you’ve completed this, why not try and name every Englishman to have scored five or more goals in the Champions League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 40 top goalscorers in Champions League history?