Can you name every team that Harry Redknapp has managed?

Harry Redknapp is one of the most iconic managers in Premier League history – but can you name team he has coached during his managerial career?

We’ve given you the years of his various appointments as clues and five minutes to get them all. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 7/8, but we expect a lot of you to get full marks.

If you’re after another brain teaser once you’ve finished this, have a go at naming every current Premier League club’s top scorer in the competition.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Harry Redknapp’s 30 most-used players in the Premier League?