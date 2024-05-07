Can you name every team Kylian Mbappe has scored 5+ goals against?

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best footballers of his generation, but can you name every club he has scored five or more goals against?

You’ll need an extensive knowledge of French football, including its lower leagues, to gain full marks on this tough test of your footballing knowledge.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the number of goals Mbappe scored against each club. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 21/25.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, why not try name the 25 most expensive transfers of all time?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name PSG’s XI from Kylian Mbappe’s debut in 2017?