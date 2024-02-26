Can you name every team Lionel Messi has scored 5+ goals against?

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, but can you name every side that he scored five or more goals against during his club career?

Messi spent most of his club career at Barcelona, scoring an incredible 672 goals in 778 games for the Catalan giants and vanquishing each of his La Liga opponents with glee.

You should also remember that the Argentina forward also put several continental sides to the sword with his exploits in the Champions League.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the number of goals Messi scored against each club. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 34/39.

