Can you name every team Steven Gerrard scored against for Liverpool?

Steven Gerrard scored 185 goals for Liverpool between 1998 and 2015 – but can you name every opponent the legendary midfielder scored against for the Reds?

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the number of goals Gerrard scored against each opponent, but this gets very tricky – especially with the European opposition he faced in a Liverpool shirt.

