Can you name every team Sven-Goran Eriksson has managed?

Sven-Goran Eriksson is one of the most well-travelled managers in football history – but can you name every team the enigmatic Swede has coached during his lengthy career?

Eriksson turned to coaching after his playing career fizzled out, taking up his first role in his native Sweden in 1976. His most recent job, a posting with an Asian minnow, concluded in 2019.

The destinations in between were varied and wonderful, adding to the impression that Eriksson was a man who knows how to live life to the fullest.

You’ve got 15 minutes to complete the task and your only clue is the years during which Eriksson managed the team in question.

