Can you name every team to play in the Europa League knockout stages?

Over 140 different teams have competed in the knockout stages of the Europa League since the competition was rebranded in 2009 – but how many of them can you name?

There are 145 in total – including three clubs that will make their knockout bows in 2025 – and you’ve got 25 minutes to get them all. To help you out, we’ve given you the country of each club.

All we can say is – good luck. If it gives you the taste for another challenge, try naming every Europa League top scorer since 1990-91, which will equally leave you banging your head against the table.

