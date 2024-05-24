Can you name every team to reach the FA Cup final since 1990?

Twenty-six different teams have reached an FA Cup final since 1990 – but how many of them can you remember?

You’ve got 10 minutes to name them all, and to help you out we’ve listed the number of finals each side has reached in that period.

“My first memories in football come from English Cup Finals,” the man pictured above, who has won more FA Cups than any other manager, told the FA back in 2014.

“There’s a special atmosphere that you got even when it was on black and white television.

“That warm support that the teams had here in England and that commitment meant there was something special coming out of England when I was a kid.”

