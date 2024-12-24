Can you name every team to have topped the Championship table at Christmas?

Topping the Championship table on Christmas Day is always taken as a sign of strength, but how many of the sides to achieve the feat can you name?

The festive season normally marks the halfway stage of the league season, with each side having played everybody once and the table having taken shape.

We’d like you to name the side that topped the Championship table on Christmas Day since the competition’s rebranding in 2004-05 and you’ve got 15 minutes to do so.

Once you’ve finished this, you can satiate your appetite for another quiz by having a go at naming the top scorer in the Championship for every season since 2000-01.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club to play in the Championship since 2000-01?

