Can you name every team to win the Copa America?

The Copa America is the oldest continental football tournament in the world, but can you name every country that has won the prestigious competition?

Given the limited number of countries in South America, we’ve only given you five minutes to name all eight previous winners but that still doesn’t make this an easy task.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, you might want to try our challenge of naming the all-time top scorer for every South American nation.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the all-time top scorer for every South American nation?