Can you name every top scorer in the Championship since 2000-01?

Some brilliant players have finished as the Championship’s top goalscorer since the turn of the millennium – but how many of them can you name?

The Championship is often a proving ground for strikers who really want to make a mark in English football and some classic names have finished top of the scoring charts in the last two and a bit decades.

Some of the players to feature here have gone on to enjoy strong top-flight careers, with others earning international recognition, while one has even won the Premier League.

Others, however, have found the Championship easy pickings only to get stuck in the Robbie Earnshaw, too-good-for-the-Championship-not-quite-good-enough-for-the-Premier-League, in-between space in the next campaign.

Still, whatever follows, finishing as the most lethal marksman in England’s second tier is a remarkable achievement worth celebrating.

We’re giving you 15 minutes to name every player to have done so since the 2000-01 season, with the only hints being their club and the season they topped the charts. Two players finished joint-top scorer in the division in 2009-10, so there are 25 to get in total.

And if this gets you in the mood for another quiz, try naming the top English goalscorer from every Premier League season.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to win the Champions League & World Cup?