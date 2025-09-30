Tottenham Hotspur have a proud history in European football, but can you name every player to score for the club in the Champions League?

Spurs have played in seven Champions League seasons, making the final in 2019 after famous wins over Manchester City and Ajax before losing against Liverpool at the last hurdle.

Several great players have worn the shirt in recent decades, making this quiz feature some of the best footballers of modern times.

There are also a few names you may have forgotten from the Harry Redknapp and Mauricio Pochettino eras, adding an extra spice to our challenge.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try name them all. An asterisk denotes the player is still at Spurs today.

