Can you name every West Ham manager in the Premier League era?

West Ham only went through two managers in the first 11 years of the Premier League era – but can you name everyone to have taken charge of the club since 1992?

Including caretakers, 14 different managers have led the Hammers in that time, and you have got 10 minutes to try to name them all.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not try and name every team to win promotion to the Premier League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name West Ham’s top 30 goalscorers of the Premier League era?