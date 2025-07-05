The UEFA European Women’s Championship has been dominated by one nation in particular since the tournament was first launched back in 1984. But can you name every national team to have lifted the trophy?

That national team has won it eight times – three more than every other side in Women’s Euros history combined. That’ll take you far in this challenge.

But what about the other four nations on this short and sweet quiz? We’re sure you’ll be able to get the current holders, pictured above, but can you recall who lifted the trophy in 1984, 1987, 1993 and 2017?

You’ve got just five minutes to name all five winners, and the only clue you’re getting is the year(s) of each tournament.

