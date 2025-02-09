Can you name every year that Liverpool have won the FA Cup?

Liverpool have won the FA Cup on eight occasions during their illustrious history – but can you name every year when the Reds lifted the trophy?

We’ve given you the opponent Liverpool beat in every final and the scoreline too, but you’ve only got five minutes to complete this challenge.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, why not have a go at our Ultimate Liverpool quiz?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s top 30 goalscorers in Premier League history?