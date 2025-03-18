Can you name Fulham’s Xl from their 4-1 win over Juventus in 2010?

On 18 March, 2010, Fulham sent shockwaves throughout the footballing world by beating Juventus 4-1 in the Europa League.

After Fulham lost 3-1 in Italy in the first leg, David Trezeguet appeared to have ended the last-16 tie with an early goal at Craven Cottage.

But Fabio Cannavaro was shown a straight red and Roy Hodgson’s side scored four goals to book their place in the quarter-final.

Fulham went on to reach the Europa League final, but we’re asking you to name the Xl from that famous win over Juventus.

