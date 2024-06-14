Can you name the 30 German players with the most Premier League appearances?

Plenty of Germans have played in the Premier League over the years – but can you name the 30 with the most appearances in the competition?

This is a tough quiz, so we’ve added the position each player played, as well as their total number of appearances, to give you a helping hand. An asterisk denotes the player is still active in the division.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 22/30 and we’d be seriously impressed with anybody that managed to get full marks. You’ve got 15 minutes to do just that.

