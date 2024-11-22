Can you name Harry Redknapp’s 30 most-used players in the Premier League?

Harry Redknapp has managed six Premier League clubs during his career – but can you name the 30 players he’s used most since the competition’s inception?

Redknapp is one of the more iconic Premier League managers and has built many sides that played with flair and panache.

The Englishman was also renowned for having a handful of trusted disciples that seemingly ended up at whichever club he was managing at the time.

We’d like you to name the 30 players Redknapp picked the most throughout his time as a Premier League manager.

We’re only including games in the top flight and starting from when he took charge of West Ham in 1994, some names will fly out at you, but others definitely will not.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to see how many you can name, with the clubs and number of appearances as clues to guide you through.

The score to beat from the Hammers fan in the Planet Football office is a healthy 22/30 but we reckon full marks are attainable if you rack your brains.

