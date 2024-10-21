Can you name the highest-placed English manager from every Premier League season?

There are fewer English managers in the Premier League with every passing season – but can you name the highest-finishing domestic boss from each top-flight campaign since 1992?

To make things harder for you, we’ve only given you each manager’s finishing position rather than the club they managed.

We’ve also excluded bosses who left the club halfway through the season (e.g. Kevin Keegan at Newcastle in 1996-97) or were only in temporary charge (e.g. Glenn Roeder at Newcastle in 2005-06).

Featuring mainly household names but two or three you might need to think a bit harder about. The score to beat from the Planet Football offices is an impressive 29/32.

