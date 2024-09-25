Can you name the 35 highest-rated midfielders on EA FC 25?

EA FC 25 has now been released – but can you name the 35 highest-rated midfielders in this year’s game?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name all of them, with the nationality and rating of each player as your only clue. Several players are tied on 84, meaning the quiz contains 37 players.

This quiz includes central midfielders, defensive midfielders and attacking midfielders and isn’t as easy as you might think. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 29/37.

