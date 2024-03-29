Can you name every highest-scoring FPL player since 2002-03?

With so many legends gracing the Premier League, it’s interesting to know which players have scored the most points in FPL history – but can you name the highest-scoring player from each FPL season since 2002-03?

Whether the player in question has scored the most goals or provided an obscene number of assists, every FPL player has realised the necessity of getting these players in their team or be left behind by the competition.

We’ve given you 10 minutes to complete this task and the number of points each player achieved in the relevant campaign.

And, if that gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name the top goalscorer from every Premier League season?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to be relegated from the Premier League?