Can you name the 14 international teams Lionel Messi hasn’t scored against?

Lionel Messi has only failed to score against 14 opponents in an Argentina shirt – can you name them all?

We’ve given you five minutes and no clues, meaning you’ll need to rely on your football and geography knowledge to name them all.

If this puts you in the mood for another Messi-related challenge, why not try your hand at our Ultimate Messi Quiz? Thirty multiple-choice features that’ll test your knowledge of the footballing god.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every trophy that Lionel Messi has won in his career?