Italy won their fourth World Cup title in 2006 – but can you name the starting XI from their victory over France in the final?

The 2006 World Cup probably isn’t best remembered for free-flowing football and nothing defined the tournament quite like the final in Berlin’s iconic Olympiastadion.

Both teams were unexpected finalists. Italy had squeezed past Australia before eliminating hosts Germany during a fine semi-final.

While France had dispatched Spain, Brazil and Portugal thanks largely to the majesty of Zinedine Zidane.

After trading a pair of early goals, both sides settled down for a two-hour arm wrestle that grew with tension with every passing minute.

Everybody remembers Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt and Italy going on to win the subsequent penalty shoot-out but how many of Italy’s starting XI can you name?

Marcello Lippi made full use of his squad during the competition and the XI that started the victory over France was a mix of generational talent and some more obscure Serie A players that became national heroes during the summer of 2006.

