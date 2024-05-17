Can you name Jurgen Klopp’s 30 most-used players at Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool is about to come to an end – and we’re asking you to name his 30 most-used players from his time at Anfield.

No Liverpool manager has taken charge of more matches since the legendary Bob Paisley left in 1983, and the German coach has undoubtedly secured his place in the club’s list of all-time greats after leading the Reds to every piece of silverware going.

Their squad has come on quite a bit from what he inherited from Brendan Rodgers, but it’s been settled up until recent times, so we’re expecting strong scores.

“Besides being an excellent coach, Klopp is a sensational guy, with a huge heart,” says the man at the top of the list, who has made more Reds appearances under Klopp than any other player.

“And I can say that, if I’m a better player today, it’s a lot thanks to him.”

You’ve got 15 minutes to name Klopp’s 30 most-used players, with their total number of appearances under him in all competitions as your only clue.

If that gives you a taste for another challenge, try naming Liverpool’s XI from Jurgen Klopp’s first game in charge?

