Can you name the last 100 players to make their England debut?

England have given international caps to a whole host of players in recent years – but can you name the last 100 to make their debuts for their country?

This quiz is a supreme test of your footballing knowledge, stretching all the way back to Fabio Capello’s time in charge of the England team.

We’ve listed the year that the player in question made their first appearance for the Three Lions, alongside their position. You’ve got 20 minutes and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is 88/100.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name every England one-cap wonder since 2000?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every England player to score at the European Championship?