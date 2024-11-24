Can you name Leeds United’s top scorer for every season since 1992?

As the famous song goes, Leeds United have had their ups and downs over the years.

From the highs of going far in the Champions League to the lows languishing in League One, they’ve had quite the range of goalscorers over the past three decades. Can you name their top scorer in every season going back to 1992?

The Peacocks were blessed with some brilliant strikers throughout the Premier League years, and even across the dark days of their Football League odyssey, they’ve had some cult figures leading the line.

We’ve given you 10 minutes to name their top scorer in all competitions from every season since football began, with several names featuring on the list more than once.

If that puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try and name every Leeds United manager since relegation in 2004?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to be relegated from the Premier League?