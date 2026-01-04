Leeds United‘s wait for a Premier League victory against Manchester United goes on, with the last at Elland Road all the way back on September 14, 2002.

Simon Grayson’s League One side famously beat their old rivals 1-0 at Old Trafford in the third round of the FA Cup back in 2010, but the last win over United in the league came with Terry Venables in the dugout.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United were defeated 1-0 on that occasion, with the occasion memorable for the venomous welcome given to Rio Ferdinand after he moved across the Pennines a couple of months prior. But how well can you remember how Leeds lined up that day?

