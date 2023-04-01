Arsenal travelled to Elland Road in May 1999, where Leeds United put a serious dent in the Gunners’ hopes of retaining the Premier League title they had won a year earlier.

Leeds’ left-back missed a penalty in the first half and a cult hero very nearly scored one of the finest goals of his career (spoiler). But a late strike did eventually hand the Whites the three points, which helped them to a fourth-place finish.

“Despite falling just short of a berth in the Champions League there is an understandably contentedness about Leeds as a season of impressively swift transformation nears its end,” wrote Ian Ross in his Guardian match report.

“Under the guidance of their previous manager George Graham, Leeds were sublimely organised, always proficient yet unapologetically dull, a problem which David O’Leary has addressed with pleasing conviction. O’Leary spent the best part of two decades at Arsenal and he is able to use his former club as a role model.

“Elland Road has never held any particular fear for Arsenal teams but it is not the most comfortable of places to perform. With Leeds unable to improve on their current fourth place, there was a carefree zeal about much of their football.”

Here, we’ve set you the task of naming David O’Leary’s Leeds starting XI from that day. You’ve got 10 minutes to get the lot and the time to beat from our office is 01:49.

