You probably don’t need to look at the above picture to remember who scored all four goals in Leeds United‘s unforgettable 4-3 victory over Liverpool in November 2000 – but do you know the rest of David O’Leary’s side that day?

It was an individual display destined to be talked about for decades to come by Leeds’ No.9 that afternoon, but the supporting cast wasn’t bad either: this was a side that famously made it all the way to the Champions League semi-finals that season.

“We felt invincible as a club at that time,” said one former midfielder who started for Leeds on that November afternoon. “We attacked every game, we were impossible to play against. We were aggressive and entertaining. We believed we could beat anyone.”

Gerard Houllier’s Liverpool would go on to have the last laugh, winning three trophies in 2000-01 and pipping Leeds to third by just a point. “What happened next was awful,” another Leeds man remembered. “We missed out [on the Champions League] by one point, and from there the finances became a mess.”

But that day undoubtedly belonged to the Yorkshire side. So we’re asking you to name O’Leary’s starting XI. The time to beat from the Leeds fan in the Planet Football office is 00:56.

And if this gives you the taste for another quiz, why not try naming every player that featured in Leeds’ run to the Champions League semi-final in 2000-01?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Leeds United’s top 30 Premier League goalscorers?