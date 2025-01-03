Can you name Leeds’ Xl from their 1-0 FA Cup win over Man Utd in 2010?

On January 3, 2010, Leeds produced one of the great FA Cup shocks by beating Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Leeds were in League One at the time and sat 42 league places behind their opponents, who were the reigning Premier League champions.

Sir Alex Ferguson made several changes to his side but still started the likes of Dimitar Berbatov, Wayne Rooney and Danny Welbeck.

The visitors stunned the home crowd when their striker broke free of the United defence and slotted a low shot past Tomas Kuszczak in the 19th minute.

The Red Devils were unable to score an equaliser and Leeds booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

“You need a bit of luck at Old Trafford and we rode our luck in the penalty box at times, but not over the course of the game,” Leeds boss Simon Grayson told BBC Radio 5 live.

“The players took to the task I asked them to do. We wanted to go out and try to win. No one expected us to win, and not many teams come to Old Trafford and win, but we achieved our target.”

As many as 9,000 Leeds fans travelled to Old Trafford, helping to provide a great atmosphere for the game.

“Our supporters have had a lot of negativity over the last few years and we have given them a result to send them away delighted,” said Grayson.

