Can you name these 20 legendary managers’ highest goalscorers?

All of the modern era’s greatest managers had goalscorers they could rely on to deliver results in big matches – but could you name them?

We’ve put together a list of 20 of the greatest managers of the past 30 years – including Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola among others – and are asking you to name each of their all-time highest goalscorers.

Given how much some of these names are associated with famous clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona, that should narrow down your options.

Others are incredibly tough and we’d be amazed if you can get 100% without using any hints.

You’ve got 15 minutes to complete our challenge with no other clue than the manager’s name and the number of goals each player scored. An asterisk denotes the player is still active under the relevant boss. Consider this an ultimate test of your footballing knowledge.

