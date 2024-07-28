Can you name Liverpool’s 25 most expensive sales in history?

Liverpool are one of the biggest spenders in world football, but how successful are they with getting big fees for departing players – and can you name the 25 biggest sales in the club’s history?

We’ve given you the fee received and the year of the transfer in question as clues with answers stretching from the early-2000s to the current season.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 24/25 but some Reds will be able to get full marks with some clear-headed thinking.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, try naming Liverpool’s 30 most expensive transfers of all time.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player Jurgen Klopp has used at Liverpool?