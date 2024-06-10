Can you name Liverpool’s top 30 goalscorers of all time?

Liverpool have boasted some incredible goalscorers during their long and illustrious history – but how many of them can you remember?

We’re asking you to name the top 30 goalscorers in the entire 130-year history of Liverpool FC. The names from the modern era aren’t too difficult to guess, but how’s your historical knowledge?

“It’s best being a striker. If you miss five then score the winner, you’re a hero. The goalkeeper can play a blinder, then let one in… and he’s a villain,” said the man that tops this list, pictured above.

You’ve got 15 minutes to try and name as many as you can, while the only clue you’re getting is the total number of goals they scored for the Reds.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try name Liverpool’s top scorer from every Premier League season?

