Can you name Liverpool’s top Premier League goalscorer for every initial?

Well over 100 different players have scored for Liverpool in the Premier League – but can you name their top scorer for every initial in the competition?

No player with a surname beginning Q, U or Y has scored for Liverpool in the Premier League, but that still leaves the majority of the alphabet to get.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try to name them all and have listed the number of goals each player scored for the Reds in the competition as a clue. An asterisk indicates the player is still at the club.

